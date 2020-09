Fighting cardiovascular disease with acne drug



Added: 08.09.2020 17:25 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: mas.txt-nifty.com



Researchers have found the cause of dilated cardiomyopathy - a leading cause of heart failure - and identified a potential treatment for it: a drug already used to treat acne. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher