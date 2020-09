New drug shown to improve bone growth in children with achondroplasia



A phase three global clinical trial has shown that the drug vosoritide restores close-to-average bone growth rates of children with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. The study enrolled 121 children aged five to 18. The 60 children who received vosoritide grew an average 1.57 cm more per year. Regulatory authorities are reviewing applications to license treatment. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Children