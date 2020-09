Gen Z not ready to eat lab-grown meat



Added: 08.09.2020 13:54 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.passagemaker.com



New research found that, despite having a great concern for the environment and animal welfare, 72 percent of Generation Z were not ready to accept cultured meat - defined in the survey as a lab-grown meat alternative produced by in-vitro cell cultures of animal cells, instead of from slaughtered animals. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Animals