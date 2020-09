A pain reliever that alters perceptions of risk



Source: www.youtube.com



While acetaminophen is helping you deal with your headache, it may also be making you more willing to take risks, a new study suggests. People who took acetaminophen rated activities like 'bungee jumping off a tall bridge and ''speaking your mind about an unpopular issue in a meeting at work' as less risky than people who took a placebo, researchers found.