Devonian Fossil Shows Sharks May Have Evolved from Bony Ancestors



Added: 07.09.2020 19:41 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theguardian.com



Paleontologists in Mongolia have found the fossilized remains of Minjinia turgenensis, a new genus and species of placoderm fish that lived 410 million years ago (Early Devonian epoch). They’ve examined a partial braincase and skull roof of Minjinia turgenensis and found extensive endochondral bone, the hard bone that makes up our skeleton after birth. This [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Genes