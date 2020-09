Genome sequencing accelerates cancer detection



Recent cancer studies have shown that genomic mutations leading to cancer can occur years, or even decades, before a patient is diagnosed. Researchers have developed a statistical model that analyses genomic data to predict whether a patient has a high or low risk of developing esophageal cancer. The results could enable early detection and improve treatment of oesophageal cancer in future.