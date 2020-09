Moderate Cannabis Use Has Adverse Effects on Cognitive Functioning, Study Suggests



Added: 07.09.2020 16:34 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.insidehighered.com



Moderate adolescent cannabis use may have adverse effects on cognitive functioning, specifically verbal memory, that cannot be explained by familial factors, according to a study of siblings led by the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “We wanted to expand our understanding of whether cannabis use is related to lower cognitive functioning,” said study lead [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cannes