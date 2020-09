Improving European healthcare through cell-based interceptive medicine



Source: www.ypard.net



Hundreds of innovators, research pioneers, clinicians, industry leaders and policy makers from all around Europe are united by a vision of how to revolutionize healthcare. Scientists now present a detailed roadmap of how to leverage the latest scientific breakthroughs and technologies over the next decade, to track, understand and treat human cells throughout an individual's lifetime. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Pioneer Tags: EU