Nebra Sky Disk Could Be Younger than First Thought



Added: 04.09.2020



Source: www.oldest.org



The Nebra sky disk, one of the oldest concrete depictions of cosmic phenomena, was created in the first millennium BCE, roughly 1,000 years later than previously assumed, according to new research by German scientists. The Nebra sky disk is a bronze disk of around 32 cm (12.6 inches) diameter and a mass of 2.2 kg, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists Tags: Germany