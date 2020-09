Peculiar planetary system architecture around three Orion stars explained



In our Solar System, the eight planets and many other minor objects orbit in a flat plane around the Sun; but in some distant systems, planets orbit on an incline -- sometimes a very steep one. New work could explain the architecture of multi-star systems in which planets are separated by wide gaps and do not orbit on the same plane as their host star's equatorial center. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes