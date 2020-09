Astronomers Find Misaligned and Warped Protoplanetary Disk around Triple-Star System



Added: 03.09.2020 19:33 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tribuneindia.com



Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the SPHERE (Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet Research) instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) have discovered a rare circumtriple protoplanetary disk with misaligned dust rings around the young hierarchical triple system GW Orionis. They give two possible scenarios for the misalignment: either the disk was torn apart [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: iOS