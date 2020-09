Added: 03.09.2020 18:35 | 14 views | 0 comments

New research pieces together the activities and movements of a group of Homo heidelbergensis, a poorly understood species of archaic humans that lived between 700,000 to 200,000 years ago, as they made tools, including the oldest bone tools documented in Europe, and extensively butchered a large horse at the 480,000-year-old archaeological site near Boxgrove, Sussex, [...]