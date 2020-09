Attacking tumors from the inside



Added: 03.09.2020 16:42 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: medcom.uiowa.edu



A new technology that allows researchers to peer inside malignant tumors shows that two experimental drugs can normalize aberrant blood vessels, oxygenation, and other aspects of the tumor microenvironment in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), helping to suppress the tumor's growth and spread, researchers report. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer, Cher Tags: Technology