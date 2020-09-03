Radiologists find chest X-rays highly predictive of COVID-19



Source: www.mayoclinic.org



Radiologists investigated the usefulness of chest X-rays in COVID-19 and found they could aid in a rapid diagnosis of the disease, especially in areas with limited testing capacity or delayed test results. More in www.sciencedaily.com »