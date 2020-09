Paleontologists Find 110-Million-Year-Old Wood-Boring Trace Fossil



A team of paleontologists from the University of Alberta has found the fossilized tracks of a marine wood-boring organism that lived approximately 110 million years ago (Cretaceous period). Trace fossils are biologically produced sedimentary structures that include tracks, trails, burrows, borings, fecal pellets, and other traces. Also known as ichnofossils, they represent behavior instead of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Alberta