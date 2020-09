New treatment for drug-resistant bacterial infections



Source: www.sciencealert.com



A new antibacterial agent that has been engineered to essentially hide from the human immune system may treat life-threatening MRSA infections. A new article provides details on the agent, which is the first lysin-based treatment with the potential to be used multiple times on a single patient, making it ideal to treat particularly persistent drug-resistant and drug-sensitive infections. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Bacteria