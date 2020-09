Gamifying interventions may improve mental health



A new randomized control trial has found that turning mobile mental health intervention into a smartphone game can potentially improve well-being. The five-week study shows that gamifying the content of mobile interventions improved resilience, a key character trait that reduces the susceptibility to depression, stress, and anxiety. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Depression