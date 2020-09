Mineral Hematite Detected at High Latitudes on Moon



Source: www.space.com



A ferric mineral called hematite (Fe2O3) is present at high latitudes on the Moon, mostly associated with east- and equator-facing sides of topographic highs, and is more prevalent on the lunar nearside than the farside, according to an analysis of data collected by the Moon Mineralogy Mapper (M3) onboard India’s Chandrayaan-1 mission. Iron is highly [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: India