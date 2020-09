Study examines the benefits of virtual stroke rehabilitation programs



Source: www.cinderford-churches.org.uk



While virtual medical and rehabilitation appointments seemed novel when COVID-19 first appeared, they now seem to be part of the new norm and might be paving the way to the future. A recent review paper has determined that virtual appointments, in the form of telerehabilitation, also work for people recovering from a stroke.