15,000-Year-Old Abstract Art Found in Channel Islands



A team of archaeologists from the United Kingdom has uncovered 15,000-year-old stone plaquettes extensively engraved with abstract designs at the Magdalenian site of Les Varines, Jersey, Channel Islands. The finds provide new evidence for technologies of abstract mark-making, and their significance within the lives of people on the edge of the Magdalenian world.