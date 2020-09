Added: 02.09.2020 17:18 | 10 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from McMaster University and elsewhere has carried out a phylogeographic study of the extinct American mastodon (Mammut americanum) based on 35 newly-sequenced mitochondrial genomes. Their findings suggest that American mastodons repeatedly expanded into northern latitudes in response to interglacial warming. The American mastodon was an iconic part of wooded and swampy [...]