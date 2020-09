Possible blood-clotting mechanism in COVID-19 found



Added: 02.09.2020 15:18 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



Why so many COVID-19 patients get blood clots (thrombosis) remains uncertain. But scientists have now identified a mechanism they believe to be implicated. A particular protein triggers a part of our immune system that can boost the blood's tendency to coagulate and form clots. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: AfD party