The widespread footprint of blue jean microfibers



Added: 02.09.2020 13:23 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbc.ca



With many people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, blue jeans are a more popular wardrobe choice than ever. But most people don't think about microscopic remnants of their comfy jeans and other clothing that are shed during laundering. Now, researchers have detected indigo denim microfibers not only in wastewater effluent, but also in lakes and remote Arctic marine sediments. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher, Ice T Tags: India