Jurassic Lacewings Mimicked Lichen to Hide from Predators



Paleontologists in China have unearthed the fossil evidence of a mimetic relationship between two species of moth lacewings and the co-occurring fossil lichen Daohugouthallus ciliiferus. The discovery, described in a paper in the journal eLife, predates modern lichen-insect associations by 165 million years, indicating that during the mid-Mesozoic Era, the lichen-insect mimesis system was well [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »