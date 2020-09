Added: 01.09.2020 15:58 | 8 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA) have detected plasma jets coming from a supermassive black hole in the central galaxy of the Phoenix cluster, a huge group of galaxies located 5.9 billion light-years away in the constellation of Phoenix. Galaxy clusters contain thousands of galaxies of all ages, shapes and sizes. Typically, they [...]