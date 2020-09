Added: 01.09.2020 17:39 | 9 views | 0 comments

The red junglefowl (Gallus gallus), a species of tropical bird found in south-east Asia, is the primary ancestor of the domestic chicken (Gallus gallus domesticus). Its domestication likely began in India and China approximately 8,000 years ago and geographically expanded along with trade to the countries of the Mediterranean region. A new study, published in [...]