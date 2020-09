Scientists Sequence Genome of Brazilian Stingless Bee



Added: 01.09.2020 13:56 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.salk.edu



A team of researchers from Brazil has sequenced the nuclear and mitochondrial genomes of Frieseomelitta varia, a stingless bee that has, as a peculiarity, a completely sterile worker caste. Frieseomelitta varia, a species of bee in the tribe Meliponini (stingless bees), was chosen for this genome project because of its peculiar reproductive biology. Different from [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists, Cher Tags: Brazil