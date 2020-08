Added: 31.08.2020 19:54 | 17 views | 0 comments

New images of comet NEOWISE (C/2020 F3) show rapidly expanding spiral features in its coma produced by the rotation of its 5-km (3-mile) wide nucleus. C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) was discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission. The object is the brightest comet visible from the northern hemisphere [...]