Hots dogs, chicken wings and city living helped wetland wood storks thrive



Added: 31.08.2020 14:47 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fjeldstrom.com



Using the Wood Stork, researchers compared city storks with natural wetland storks to gauge their success in urban environments based on their diet and food opportunities. Results provide evidence of how a wetland species persists and even thrives in an urban environment by switching to human foods like chicken wings and hots dogs when natural marshes are in bad shape. These findings indicate that urban areas can buffer a species from the unpredictability of natural food sources. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Mars