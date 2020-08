Serengeti leopard population densities healthy but vary seasonally, study finds



Added: 31.08.2020 16:23 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: www.africaguide.com



A study of camera-trap data from Serengeti National Park in Tanzania found that leopard population densities in the 3.7-million-acre park are similar to those in other protected areas but vary between wet and dry seasons. The fluctuations appear to be driven by the abundance of prey and how this affects interactions with other large carnivores like lions, researchers report. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher