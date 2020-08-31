People love winning streaks by individuals -- teams, not so much



People enjoy witnessing extraordinary individuals - from athletes to CEOs - extend long runs of dominance in their fields, a new study suggests. But they aren't as interested in seeing similar streaks of success by teams or groups. More in www.sciencedaily.com »