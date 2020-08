Added: 31.08.2020 13:27 | 13 views | 0 comments

A team of astrobiologists from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the Carnegie Institution for Science has found a wide diversity of amino acids in Asuka 12236, a carbonaceous chondrite meteorite recovered from the Nansen Ice Field in Antarctica by Belgium and Japan researchers in 2012. Lead author Dr. Daniel Glavin of NASA’s Goddard Space [...]