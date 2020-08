Hubble Spies Barred Spiral Galaxy Edge-On



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have taken a picture of the edge-on barred spiral galaxy NGC 2188. NGC 2188 lies approximately 27 million light-years away in the northern constellation of Columba. The galaxy was discovered on January 9, 1836 by the English astronomer John Herschel. Otherwise known as ESO 364-37 or LEDA 18536,