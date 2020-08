Plant scientists study the interaction of heat stress responses in corn



Source: www.news.iastate.edu



A new study shows how two responses in separate locations inside plant cells work in concert to help corn plants respond to heat stress. The research was made possible by the Enviratron, an innovative plant sciences facility at Iowa State University that utilizes a robotic rover and highly controlled growth chambers.