Paleontologists Find Evidence of Hibernation-Like State in Tusks of Triassic Mammal Relative



In a paper published in the journal Communications Biology, a team of U.S. paleontologists reports evidence of a hibernation-like condition in Lystrosaurus, an early relative of mammals that lived between 253 and 248 million years ago (Early Triassic epoch). The discovery was enabled by high-resolution of incremental growth marks preserved in the fossilized tusks of [...]