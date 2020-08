Study explains multipronged SARS-CoV-2 attack and widepread COVID-19 infection



A study of a gateway receptor for SARS-CoV-2 may help explain the wide variety of symptoms and organs involved with SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19. The results suggest that a multi-organ infection with SARS-CoV-2 may be via the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor, which is found almost everywhere throughout the body.