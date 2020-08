Paleontologist Redescribes Enigmatic Armored Dinosaur from Jurassic Period



Scelidosaurus harrisonii, an armored dinosaur that lived around 193 million years ago (Early Jurassic epoch), has been redescribed from a near-complete skeleton discovered over 160 years ago in England. Scelidosaurus harrisonii is an early armored ornithischian dinosaur whose remains have, to date, only been recovered from a paleontological site on the south coast of Dorset, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » GM Tags: England