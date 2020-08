Added: 28.08.2020 12:36 | 13 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have found that a halo of diffuse plasma around the Andromeda galaxy, which is located 2.5 million light-years away, extends 1.3 million light-years from Andromeda - about halfway to our own Milky Way Galaxy - and as far as 2 million light-years in some directions. They’ve also found [...]