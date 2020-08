Ocean acidification causing coral 'osteoporosis' on iconic reefs



Source: insideclimatenews.org



Scientists have long suspected that ocean acidification is affecting corals' ability to build their skeletons, but it has been challenging to isolate its effect from that of simultaneous warming ocean temperatures, which also influence coral growth. New research reveals the distinct impact that ocean acidification is having on coral growth on some of the world's iconic reefs.