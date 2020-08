Student research team develops hybrid rocket engine



Source: news.vcu.edu



In a year defined by obstacles, a student rocket team persevered. Working together across five time zones, they successfully designed a hybrid rocket engine that uses paraffin and a novel nitrous oxide-oxygen mixture called Nytrox. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Students