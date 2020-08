Fossil evidence of 'hibernation-like' state in 250-million-year-old Antarctic animal



Added: 27.08.2020 15:21 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.prehistoric-wildlife.com



Scientists report evidence of a hibernation-like state in Lystrosaurus, an animal that lived in Antarctica during the Early Triassic, some 250 million years ago. The fossils are the oldest evidence of a hibernation-like state in a vertebrate, and indicate that torpor -- a general term for hibernation and similar states in which animals temporarily lower their metabolic rate to get through a tough season -- arose in vertebrates even before mammals and dinosaurs evolved. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Animals