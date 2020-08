Rare encounters between cosmic heavyweights



Added: 27.08.2020 15:21 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.animalsaustralia.org



Astronomers have discovered three pairs of merging galaxies. Each of the galaxies contain a supermassive black hole that's feasting on material surrounding it, creating a phenomenon called a quasar. These luminous dual quasars are rare; only about 0.3% of all known quasars have two supermassive black holes that are on a collision course with each other. More in www.sciencedaily.com »



Comments: Comments: