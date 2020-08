Giant Miocene Caiman Preyed on Ground Sloths



Source: en.ppt-online.org



Purussaurus, a top predator that lived in the wetlands of proto-Amazonia between 6 and 13 million years ago (Miocene epoch), hunted not only aquatic animals but also land-dwelling creatures like ground sloths, according to a paper published this week in the journal Biology Letters. Following the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs, the largest continental predator was [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Amazon Tags: Animals