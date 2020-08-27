Spit in a tube to diagnose heart attack



Added: 27.08.2020 1:21 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



A saliva test could fast track heart attack diagnosis, according to preliminary research. The innovative technique requires patients to spit into a tube and provides results in 10 minutes, compared to at least one hour for the standard blood test. More in www.sciencedaily.com »