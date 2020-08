Added: 26.08.2020 20:14 | 12 views | 0 comments

A team of astronomers from Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Japan may have solved the so-called ‘Galactic bar paradox,’ whereby different observations produce contradictory estimates of the motion of the central regions of our Milky Way Galaxy. The majority of spiral galaxies, like the Milky Way, host a large bar-like structure [...]