Why flat-faced dogs remain popular despite health problems



Added: 26.08.2020 19:09 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Owners of bulldogs, French bulldogs and pugs are highly likely to want to own their breed again in the future, and to recommend their breed to other owners, according to a new study. The development of breed loyalty toward these so-called brachycephalic (flat-faced) dogs may lead to their continued proliferation and popularity, despite their substantial health risks. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: The Wanted