Key immune system protein discovered in plants



Added: 26.08.2020



Source: www.chronobiology.com



A new study has discovered the key calcium channel responsible for closing plant pores as an immune response to pathogen exposure. The findings are a major step toward understanding the defense mechanisms plants use to resist infection, which could eventually lead to healthier, more resistant and more productive crops.