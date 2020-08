Long Napping Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Study Finds



Added: 26.08.2020 18:59 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hollywood.com



Long napping over one hour per day is associated with increased risks of incident cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality, according to a new meta-analysis of previous cohort studies. Napping is a habit prevalent worldwide and occurs from an early age. Hypothetically, a daytime nap might reduce stress and be recognized as a public health tool to [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Rita Ora