Seizures during menstrual cycle linked to drug-resistant epilepsy



Added: 26.08.2020 15:16 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideserve.com



More frequent seizures during the menstrual cycle in women with genetic generalized epilepsy have been linked for the first time to drug-resistant epilepsy, when anti-seizure medications don't work, according to a new study that may help lead to tailored treatments. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Women