Archaeologists Find 7,000-Year-Old Stone Monuments in Northern Arabia



Source: www.slideserve.com



An international team of archaeologists has found and studied 104 enigmatic stone structures called ‘mustatils’ in the southern part of the Nefud Desert in northern Arabia. They’ve also provide the first chronometric age estimate for this type of structure - a radiocarbon date of 5000 BCE - and described their landscape positions, architecture and associated culture. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: GM